BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded near the Boston Common Thursday after a car caught fire in the area.

SKY7-HD was over the scene on Tremont Street Thursday afternoon, where several firetrucks could be seen blocking off the road.

Crews were also seen working nearby around the charred car.

There was no word as of Thursday around 4 p.m. on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)