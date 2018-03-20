MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Interstate 93 southbound in Medford.

Flames broke out around 6:30 a.m., impacting the morning commute.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and towed away the car.

They used water, which turned into ice due to the frigid temperatures. Crews worked to deice the highway.

Officials said no one was injured.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)