PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend.

Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)