CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded after a train and car crashed in Concord on Monday evening.

The crash took place near the Concord Commuter Rail station on Thoreau Street.

Police say the driver is out of the car, but the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The area is blocked off, and delays are expected on the Fitchburg Line.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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