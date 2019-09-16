Car crash brings live wires down across Methuen street

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A road was temporarily closed in Methuen after a car crashed into a utility pole bringing live wires down across the road.

Officers responding to the scene on Merrimack Street closed the area to traffic after a sedan plowed into the pole sending shards of wood flying and wires blocked Route 110, according to Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon.

National Grid has been called to the scene.

There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.