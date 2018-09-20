Car crash heavily damages apartment in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a car crashing into a building caused heavy damage to an apartment in Coventry.

Coventry police say the 58-year-old driver apparently suffered a medical problem in the Wednesday evening crash. Police said the car went several feet into bedroom, trapping the driver.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. The tenant of the apartment was not home at the time, but has been displaced due to the damage from the crash.

Officials say a building inspector has found the building itself is still structurally sound.