CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police responded to a car crash that sent one person to the hospital during the strong storms Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m., multiple crews including the Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash on Memorial Drive at the Brookline Street overpass. Images shared by officials shows one white car amid leaves and broken tree branches.

One person was seriously hurt and transported for further care.

Shortly after 9 pm during the storm, Eng 2, Lad 3, Sqd 2, Res 1, & Div 1 w @CambridgePolice, @MassStatePolice , & @ProEMSCambridge worked the crash, Memorial Drive at the Brookline St overpass. One person was treated & trans to a med facility for serious injury.

