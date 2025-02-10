WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car smashed into a utility pole in Waltham Monday morning, knocking that pole to the ground.

The crash on Crescent Street left a mangled mess.

Utility crews from Eversource and police were on scene after the crash between the two cars.

Airbags in at least one of the cars were deployed, and part of a fence was knocked down beside debris from the pole and other damages.

No information is yet available on any power outages, but nearby homes appeared to have power on.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)