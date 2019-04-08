Car crash leaves gaping hole in Cape Cod office building

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who slammed into the side of a medical office on Cape Cod on Monday left a gaping hole in the side of the building.

Firefighters responding to a report of a crash at Cape Cod Orthopaedics on Route 6A in Sandwich found a heavily-damaged vehicle and splintered wood and debris scattered in the parking lot, according to the Sandwich Fire Department.

The driver was not injured in the crash. No one inside the office was hurt.

A building inspector was called to the scene to evaluate the damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Sandwich F.F.'s 18 Rt 6A for MVA vehicle vs building. F.F.'s evaluated driver who was uninjured. Building inspector requested to scene. pic.twitter.com/8Mx2UhbMEU — Sandwich Fire (@SandwichFD) April 8, 2019

