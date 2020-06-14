Car crashes after being shot at in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after someone shot at a car in Medford, escaping on foot after the driver of that car rammed their SUV Sunday.

Surveillance video from neighbors shows someone get out of a grey SUV parked on a residential street and fire several shots at a black BMW before the BMW rams the SUV and speeds away. Neighbor Olivia Maduro said she heard six shots as she ducked for cover, before looking out at the scene.

“I ran to the front of my house, which overlooks this road over here. And then I saw that grey car speeding off down to the end of that street over there,” Maduro said.

That SUV ended up in a yard just a few blocks away, where neighbors said whoever was inside ran away. The three people in the black BMW reportedly stayed on scene.

“They were calm, which is like … I don’t know how you could be calm in a situation like that,” Maduro said.

Medford Police did not respond to requests for information about the incident and have not confirmed if they made any arrests.

