BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police pursuit ended in a crash in Brockton Friday, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers said a red car was traveling more than 100 miles per hour on Route 21 before getting off the highway and slamming into another car.

According to police, three men got out of the car and fled the scene. Officers were seen in a nearby cemetery searching for them.

One of the men was caught and arrested, police said.

SKY7-HD was overhead as a state police helicopter helped search for the other two men who took off. They have not yet been found, as of 4 p.m. Friday.

Police have not said if the person they arrested was driving the car. The crash remains under investigation.

