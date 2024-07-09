REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken into custody Tuesday after a car crashed into a utility pole following a police chase in Revere, sources said.

Sources told 7NEWS the incident started near midday as a routine traffic stop. After the car fled the scene, police initially gave chase before discontinuing their pursuit.

Soon after police backed off, sources said, the driver of the car hit a utility pole on Dana Street near its intersection with North Shore Road.

Sources said officers made an arrest after the crash. Emergency crews then brought the person who was arrested to an area hospital to be evaluated.

While a second person was involved in this incident, it was unclear as of early Tuesday afternoon whether they were in custody.

The car that crashed was still stopped on Dana Street as of around 12:45 p.m., with its airbags deployed. The area was sealed off with police tape and detectives could be seen examining the car.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)