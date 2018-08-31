Car crashes in woods, goes up in flames after veering off I-95 in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into the woods and went up in flames Friday evening after veering off Interstate 95 in Wakefield.

Video from Sky7 HD showed smoke billowing from a burned out car in a wooded area along the southbound side of the highway near Exit 39.

The driver, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

The ramp from Route 128 to the exit is closed.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

#MAtraffic Ramp from Rte 128 S/B to Exit 39 in #Wakefield closed due to crash and car fire. Minor injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 31, 2018

