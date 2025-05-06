MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Toyota crashed into several parked vehicles outside a Market Basket in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday morning, police said.

At around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of 460 Elm St. for reports of a motor vehicle crash, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Upon arrival, emergency crews determined a 2024 electric Toyota Highlander had entered the parking lot at high speed and crashed into five parked cars, police said.

A child was in one of the parked vehicles, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year-old woman from Massachusetts, told police her vehicle accelerated out of control due to mechanical failure. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

