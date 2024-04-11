ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver in a Nissan Pathfinder crashed through the side of a cannabis dispensary in Attleboro Thursday afternoon, injuring both herself and a store employee, officials said.

At around 1:30 p.m., Attleboro fire crews responded to Zahara Cannabis Dispensary, at 70 Frank Mossberg Drive, to find that the red Nissan drove through a wall and came to a stop about 15 feet into the store, according to a statement from the Attleboro Fire Department.

The driver, a 62-year-old Attleboro woman, and an employee of the dispensary were both injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, the fire department said.

Firefighters cut away parts of the building with a hydraulic cutting tool so a tow truck could remove the car from the store, according to the fire department. A city building inspector determined the building was structurally sound.

