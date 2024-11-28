ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a house in Attleboro Thursday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at a home on Commerce Way, according to Attleboro police.

Police said the driver of the car suffered a medical emergency and they are expected to be okay.

The front of the car was smashed and the house’s garage door was broken in.

