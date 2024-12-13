ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a pet grooming business in Attleboro Friday, officials said.

A 73-year-old woman was driving when her foot slipped from the brake to the gas pedal, sending the car slamming into The Grooming Post on Washington Street, police said.

The owners of the dogs inside were contacted to pick up their pets. No injuries were reported.

The driver will be cited, according to police.

