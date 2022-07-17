CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was heavily mangled after driving into the front of a bank in Cambridge.

The front of the vehicle was crushed in the collision and a tow truck was needed to remove the car from the front of the Citizens Bank at Porter Square.

The front of the bank was also left heavily damaged after the frame was warped and windows were busted out.

Details of potential injuries have not been released.

