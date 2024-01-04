AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries Wednesday after a car crashed into a beauty salon in Ayer, officials said.

The crash happened on Main Street Wednesday afternoon, damaging the front of the salon.

Ayer fire officials said the person who was injured was inside the car at the time of the crash. Other people were in the salon, officials said, but were not hurt.

Ayer police in a post on Facebook near 5:15 p.m. urged community members to avoid the area around Main Street and Washington Street while crews responded.

In an update near 6 p.m., police said traffic was once again moving through the area.

Speaking with 7NEWS, the owner of a salon next to the business that was struck said this was not the first time a crash like this happened on this part of Main Street.

“It always happens,” said Lettensie Alemu-Walker.

Alemu-Walker continued, saying she wants more lights in the area.

“A lot of times, people don’t have patience,” Alemu-Walker continued. “I think, if we had lights, this would not happen.”

