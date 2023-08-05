BOSTON (WHDH) - A SUV smashed into the front of a building in East Boston early Saturday morning, shattering the glass of a beauty salon.

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to 128 Meridian Street, where Michael Kairos Hair Salon is located, for a motor vehicle accident.

“Maybe today it’s closed, a couple weeks closed,” owner Michael Kairos said.

Video shows a passenger who seemingly got out of the car and walked away, while the driver walked around the vehicle before police arrived.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

