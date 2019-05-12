Car crashes into building in Ayer

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are cleaning up after a car crashed through a building in Ayer on Sunday.

Officers responding to the crash at the intersection of Main and Washington Streets around 3 p.m. found a white Subaru into a building and two parked cars with front-end damage, police say.

Police say the driver, whose name was not released, struck the two parked cars and then veered into the building.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The building was only slightly damaged by the impact.

