Car crashes into building in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a car crashed into a building Thursday night in Brockton.

Officers responding to the area of 945 Belmont St. about 10:25 p.m. saw a vehicle in a building with glass shattered all around it.

There were no reports of injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

