DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Danvers Thursday afternoon, 7NEWS cameras captured.

Danvers Police and Fire responded to a shopping plaza off of Route 1 after an SUV slammed into the front of a salon, causing major damage to the building.

No word on the condition of the driver, or if anyone else in the car or in the building was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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