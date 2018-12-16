Car crashes into building in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - People are cleaning up after a car crashed through a building in Lawrence on Sunday morning.

Police responding to the intersection of Amesbury and Canal Street say the driver reported that his brakes malfunctioned and he lost control of the vehicle.

The driver, whose name was not released, was the only occupant and is uninjured. He will not be cited, according to police.

The windows of the building are shattered and some beams are bent, but an engineer checked the building and deemed it safe.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)