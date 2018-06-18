Car crashes into building in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Lynn Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding around 4:20 p.m. to the area of Chatham and Oakwood streets found a car partially inside a building.

It appears a motorist reversed through a brick wall, according to video from Sky7.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

