MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Marblehead Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7-HD spotted a damaged sedan next to a hole in the building on Atlantic Avenue around 4 p.m. Debris was also scattered inside the building.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)