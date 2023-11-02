MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - At least three people were injured Thursday when a car crashed into a commercial building in Marlboro, police said.

The crash happened Thursday evening on Simarano Drive.

SKY7-HD was over the scene shortly after 6 p.m., showing emergency crews responding. A red car was visible inside the building. The car was damaged and glass windows at the front of the building were shattered.

Police said a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

