MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - At least three people were injured Thursday when a car crashed into a commercial building in Marlboro, police said. 

The crash happened Thursday evening on Simarano Drive. 

SKY7-HD was over the scene shortly after 6 p.m., showing emergency crews responding. A red car was visible inside the building. The car was damaged and glass windows at the front of the building were shattered.

Police said a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

No further information was immediately available. 

