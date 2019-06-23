Car crashes into building in Melrose

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a car crashed into a building Sunday night in Melrose.

Officers responding to the scene on West Wyoming Avenue found a blue SUV into a store window with shattered glass all around.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for the latest developments.

