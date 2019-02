NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are cleaning up after a car crashed through a building in Nashua, New Hampshire Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a car into a building at the Pier One building found a blue sedan lodged against the entrance, police say.

There were minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

