NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded Tuesday morning after officials said a car crashed into a building in Newburyport.

A spokesperson said the incident happened in the Port Plaza Shopping Center off Storey Avenue.

The spokesperson said the car’s 77-year-old operator was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A person inside the dental office that was hit was struck, the spokesperson said, but was not taken to a hospital.

Officials filed an immediate threat license suspension against the driver, according to the spokesperson.

SKY7-HD over the scene showed crews working to remove the car from the building. There was some damage visible to a front window in the storefront with additional debris seen on the car once it was loaded onto a truck.

The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

