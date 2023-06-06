NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded Tuesday morning after officials said a car crashed into a building in Newburyport. 

A spokesperson said the incident happened in the Port Plaza Shopping Center off Storey Avenue. 

The spokesperson said the car’s 77-year-old operator was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. 

A person inside the dental office that was hit was struck, the spokesperson said, but was not taken to a hospital. 

Officials filed an immediate threat license suspension against the driver, according to the spokesperson.

SKY7-HD over the scene showed crews working to remove the car from the building. There was some damage visible to a front window in the storefront with additional debris seen on the car once it was loaded onto a truck. 

The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

