WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH)-A car slammed into a business in Woonsocket Rhode Island on Friday.

Emergency crews responding around 11 a.m. to the AutoZone on Diamond Hill Road found a vehicle partially inside the building, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

The 80-year-old operator said their foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator.

Little damage was done to the vehicle.

No one was hurt in the crash.