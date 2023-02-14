WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car careened into a condominium building off Halcyon Drive in Worcester Tuesday, sending its driver to an area hospital and damaging at least two condo units.

The car came speeding down a hill around 12 p.m. before failing to navigate a turn and slamming into part of the Halcyon Hill Condominiums.

Photos taken in the immediate aftermath of the crash showed the car upside down.

The crash caused major damage to a downstairs unit, including the unit’s living room area. A two pound piece of metal also went through an upstairs window into a second unit where a woman working at her desk suffered cuts to her face.

Back downstairs, a nurse getting ready for work said she was thankful her three teen boys were not at home playing video games in the living room as they usually do later in the afternoon.

“It sounded like an explosion,” Diana Mwangi told 7NEWS.

Crews were on scene cleaning up Tuesday afternoon. Mwangi, in the meantime, will have to find another place to stay following this crash.

An investigator said the car was going too fast at the time of the accident.

The driver was being treated at UMass Memorial Medical Center as of Monday afternoon.

