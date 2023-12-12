NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Newton Monday night after a car crashed into the Charles River.

The car appeared to have crashed through an area of brush before traveling into the water off Washington Street in town.

Police on scene said they had to pull a woman out of the car through its passenger-side. Though the woman was taken to the hospital, police said she is expected to be OK.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

There was no word as of Monday night on what caused the driver to go into the water.

Initially seen in the water, the car was seen being towed away shortly before 11 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

