Car crashes into Chelsea home

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are cleaning up after a car crashed into a building in Chelsea early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a crash at a home on Congress Avenue around 3:15 a.m. found the car crashed against the front of the townhouse, pushing a portion of the front wall into the home and breaking some of the bricks.

The person driving the car told police that they forgot to put the car in park and hit the accelerator by accident.

No one was injured.

A building inspector was called to the scene and determined that the house is not safe for the family to return inside.

At 315am CPD/CFD responded to 250 Congress Ave for a Vehicle into a townhouse. Operator had neglected to place his vehicle in park and hit the accelerator causing the crash. Operator was medically cleared by EMS. Residence was deemed structurally unstable. Occupants evacuated. pic.twitter.com/QTaT4sE6HU — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) January 19, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)