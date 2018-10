PLAISTOW, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say three people were injured when their car slammed into a church building.

WMUR-TV reports the crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Luke the Evangelist Parish in Plaistow. Police say the victims were treated for injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

Authorities say the rectory building sustained minor damage from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

