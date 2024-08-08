There were no reported injuries Thursday after an SUV crashed into a CVS store in Hingham, police said.

Hingham police in a post on X said the crash happened near 9:20 a.m. at the CVS on Lincoln Street.

Though the crash caused some damage inside the store and appeared to crack part of an exterior wall, police said the store remained open as of around 11:45 a.m.

Police shared photos of the aftermath of the crash, showing the SUV stopped on a sidewalk area outside the CVS. The car appeared to have some front end damage and a large crack was visible running through the building’s brick exterior.

Police said the driver of the car was 77-years-old and had been trying to park when their foot slipped or mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal.

No injuries after SUV struck CVS store on Lincoln St. at 9:20 this morning. Some damage inside store. Store remains open. The 77 yr old driver was trying to park when foot slipped or mistakenly stepped on gas instead. #Crash pic.twitter.com/8GAeGgkBJM — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) August 8, 2024

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)