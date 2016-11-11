Car crashes into dentist’s office in Florida

(NBC) — Workers at a Florida dental office are relieved nobody was injured after a car drove into the building Thursday.

Surveillance video shows a man cleaning the office seconds before a vehicle accidentally plows into the building.

Employees say if the accident had happened during normal business hours, the story could have been much different.

They say this is one of eight operating rooms in the office, and normally there’s somebody in the empty chair.

The owner and other workers say they are grateful nobody was hurt.