CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Thursday after a car crashed into a Dunkin’ location in Chelsea, officials said.

The crash happened at the Dunkin’ on Washington Avenue just after 1 p.m. when police said the car’s elderly driver confused the gas pedal for the brake and accidentally accelerated.

Photos from the scene showed damage to the Dunkin’ building, with bricks and debris inside.

The vehicle involved in this incident was later pulled free from the building.

Officials said the shop is structurally sound and will remain in operation.

The two occupants of the car who were taken to the hospital are expected to be okay, according to police.

Chelsea police said in a message on social media that the case had been referred to the Registry of Motor Vehicles for further driver evaluation as of Thursday afternoon. No motor vehicle charges had been filed.

