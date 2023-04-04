EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into an apartment building in Everett on Tuesday, rattling neighbors and drawing an emergency response.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Broadway.

Building inspectors were on scene after the incident to determine whether the building was still safe.

Witnesses in the area said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency.

Information on the driver’s condition was unavailable as of Tuesday night.

