Car crashes into farm stand, critically injures woman

WELLS, Maine (AP) — Police say a Colorado woman at a Maine farm stand was critically injured when a car veered off the road and struck her.

Fifty-nine-year-old Monica Langley, of Littleton, Colorado, was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Wells. Police say 51-year-old Eric Nixon, of Wells, drove into a parked car, struck the Chase Farms farm stand and then hit Langley.

Authorities say Langley flew over the vehicle and landed on the side of the road. Nixon’s car came to a stop after striking a telephone pole.

The victim suffered critical injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center. Nixon was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)