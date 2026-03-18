NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are investigating after a car crashed into a fence twice, then slammed into a tree in the yard of a home in Newton Tuesday.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., police said the car crossed oncoming traffic and went through the fence of a home on Walnut Street twice before crashing into a tree across the street from that house.

The hood of the vehicle and all of its windows were smashed from the impact.

Police have not said anything about the condition of the driver, but a neighbor told 7NEWS he saw an ambulance leave the scene.

“We’re trying to figure out how something like that could have happened, to be honest with you, because there’s a light right there,” a resident said. “So how fast could they have been going to get through two fences and into a tree?”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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