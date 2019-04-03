Car crashes into freezer at McDonald’s restaurant in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist crashed into the side of a McDonald’s in Wakefield and left a gaping hole in the freezer section of the restaurant.

Emergency crews responding to the eatery at 527 Main St. found a vehicle completely inside the building.

It’s not clear if the driver was injured.

Frozen foods, including fries and bread, were ruined in the crash.

The dining and food production areas of the restaurant will remain open as crews work to patch up the smashed wall.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

