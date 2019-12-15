NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into the front of a house in North Reading early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on Park Street around 2:45 a.m. found a Toyota Prius with significant front-end damage after it slammed into the front steps and door of a home.

The house did not appear to be damaged.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

