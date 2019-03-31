Car crashes into gas pump in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car careened into a gas pump in Methuen Sunday morning.

Officers responding to the Mobile Station on Haverhill Street around 7:30 a.m. found a pump on its side and a red sedan with major front end damage, according to a tweet issued by police.

Minor injuries were reported.

The intersection was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the scene of hazards.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Green St @ Haverhill St MVA approx 7:30 am. One vehicle deflected into gas pumps at the Mobile Station locates at 214 Haverhill St. Burnham at Haverhill St closed. Gas pump torn from an island. minor injuries. @cityofmethuen via @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/RkNbNeZAvT — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) March 31, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)