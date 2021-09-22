BOSTON (WHDH) - A car slammed into a gas station store in Dorchester late Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the Sunoco on Gallivan Boulevard and Washington Street found a white sedan had smashed into the storefront of the gas station’s Snack Shop.

The vehicle, which sustained front-end damage, was towed away from the scene and the storefront has since been boarded up.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)