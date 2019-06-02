Car crashes into general store at New Hampshire rest stop

HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — Police say a car crashed into the side of a general store at a rest stop off a New Hampshire highway.

New Hampshire state police say a 55-year-old woman crashed her black sedan into the southeast corner of the store at the Hooksett rest area off of Interstate 93 south Saturday night.

Police say the woman drove the vehicle alone and that the crash did not result in injuries.

Her car drove over a curb and damaged the store’s outer wall and siding.

Authorities are investigating what led to the crash but do not believe it involved alcohol.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)