GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into the side of a dental building in Groton Friday morning. A dentist working at the time says no one inside was hurt.

“I was just doing a few fillings on a patient. The noise is substantial. I thought ‘what was that?’ and continued working. Shortly after that, my office manager came and told me what had happened,” Dr. Nordin said.

The car came barreling through on Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. The crash caused serious damage inside and out.

“The window was broken. The whole side of the building was crashed into because he was driving an old Cadillac, which was a pretty substantial car to crash into a building.”

The practice will remain open while the building gets fixed.

Dr. Nordin is thankful so patients were near where the crash happened.

“We were all in the building but fortunately no one was in the area where the car crashed into,” Dr. Nordin said. “The car crashed into an area where a patient could be sitting or where I could be working, but luckily we were in another area of the building.”

