CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a gym in Chelmsford overnight.

Crews responding to a reported crash at Orange Theory Fitness found a black sedan that had crashed through the front of the business while it was closed.

Friends of the driver told 7NEWS the vehicle rolled away when he tried to use a remote starter to start the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

