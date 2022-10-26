CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Clinton late Wednesday night, taking out most of the front of the building.

Footage from the scene showed a gray car had crashed into the home on Sterling Street, destroying the front of the structure and prompting dozens of emergency crews to respond.

Firefighters worked to stabilize what was left of the front of the house throughout the night while pulling the car out of the wreckage.

Neighbors said they heard a very large crash and came out to find the aftermath. They also said the homeowners were not hurt though officials have not confirmed any such information.

