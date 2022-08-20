DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)